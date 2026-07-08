Special Commemorative Postal Cancellation celebrates Union Pacific Dining Lodge Centennial June 18, 2026

Yellowstone Historic Center in West Yellowstone, Montana, celebrates the

Centennial of the Opening of the Union Pacific Dining Lodge by hosting a Special Post Office on Thursday, June 18th from 10 am to 2 pm in the Dining Lodge at 220 Yellowstone Avenue.

Called a Philatelic Station, the site is a genuine US Post Office at a temporary location, and features a custom-designed postmark. The postmark for the Union Pacific Dining Lodge Centennial Station is an image of a steam locomotive comparable to those that brought visitors to West Yellowstone between 1908 and 1960.

The drawing was made by Dusty Dunbar, a West Yellowstone native and MSU alumna, who volunteers as the Yellowstone Historic Center’s Fundraising Chair.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate the Dining Lodge’s opening centennial this year’ says Dunbar. It’s been on the National Register of Historic Places since 1983. You can get your own mail postmarked there, or purchase postcards or a limited edition collectors cachet envelopes that have an historic image of the Dining Lodge.”

Proceeds from products supports and preserves the Historic District, owned by the Town of West Yellowstone and administered by the non-profit Yellowstone Historic Center (YHC). The YHC also operates the Museum of the Yellowstone in the Depot nearby, open daily through October 10th.

Info@museumoftheyellowstone.org

