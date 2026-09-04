Symphony Storytime with a Clarinet

Young music lovers can experience the magic of a live symphony instrument when the Bozeman Symphony presents Symphony Storytime at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Bozeman Public Library.

The free, interactive program, presented in partnership with the Library’s Toddler and Preschool Storytime, combines an engaging children’s story with live music for a fun and enriching introduction to the world of classical music. The program is designed especially for children ages 3–5 and their families.

Bozeman Symphony Principal Clarinet Wendy Bickford will be joined by special guest reader Jon Rudd, the Symphony’s Engagement Coordinator. Together, they will bring a beloved children’s story to life, pairing the expressive power of words with the sound of the clarinet.

Following the story, Bickford will give children a close-up introduction to the clarinet through a brief, interactive demonstration. Young participants will have an opportunity to explore rhythm and sound while discovering how the instrument works and what makes its voice unique.

Symphony Storytime is part of the Bozeman Symphony’s education and community engagement programming and its 2026–27 season, Music that Moves Us . . . Near and Far.

Families are encouraged to mark their calendars for the next Symphony Storytime on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 10:15 a.m. at the Bozeman Public Library.

For more information about Symphony Storytime and other Bozeman Symphony education and community engagement programs, visit bozemansymphony.org or call 406-585-9774.

