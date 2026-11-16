That 1 Guy Salty Snacks Music Tour

That 1 Guy brings his Salty Snacks Tour to The Pub Station in Billings on Wednesday, December 16. Performing on his homemade Magic Pipe—a towering instrument combining strings, metal pipes, percussion, and electronics—Mike Silverman creates a one-man musical spectacle full of deep bass grooves, experimental funk, surreal humor, and unexpected sounds. Featuring triple-wide psychedelic visuals for a fully immersive audio-visual extravaganza.

An optional, separately ticketed early VIP close-up magic show offers an intimate evening of sleight of hand and impossible surprises. Concert admission and VIP magic show admission are sold separately.