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That 1 Guy Salty Snacks Music Tour

That 1 Guy Salty Snacks Music Tour

That 1 Guy brings his Salty Snacks Tour to The Pub Station in Billings on Wednesday, December 16. Performing on his homemade Magic Pipe—a towering instrument combining strings, metal pipes, percussion, and electronics—Mike Silverman creates a one-man musical spectacle full of deep bass grooves, experimental funk, surreal humor, and unexpected sounds. Featuring triple-wide psychedelic visuals for a fully immersive audio-visual extravaganza.

An optional, separately ticketed early VIP close-up magic show offers an intimate evening of sleight of hand and impossible surprises. Concert admission and VIP magic show admission are sold separately.

The Pub Station
18
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

That 1 Guy
radio1guy@gmail.com
https://www.that1guy.com
The Pub Station
2502 First Ave N
Billings, Montana 59101
(406) 894-2020
https://thepubstation.com/