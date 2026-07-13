The OneGreenThing Forum: Climate, Conservation & Wellbeing

Join us at the upcoming OneGreenThing Forum: Climate, Conservation & Wellbeing on Thursday, July 23 from 10 am to 4 pm, with a reception for 4 to 6 pm. It'll be a day of hands-on activities, thoughtful discussion, and hopeful engagement led by Bozeman-based nonprofit OneGreenThing, which was founded by Bozeman author Heather White.

Featuring NYTimes best selling author Kelly Corrigan, Emmy winning filmmakers Ivy and Ivan MacDonald, wolf biologist Mike Phillips, partner and head of social impact of UTA Rene Jones, National Geographic explorer Asher Jay, historian and author Betsy Gaines Quammen, PhD, and CEO of the Conservation Lands Foundation, Chris Hill, conservationist and author Ryan Busse, psychologist & podcaster Dr. Leslie Carr and many more inspiring speakers. Sponsored by the UTA Foundation, National Wildlife Federation, and the Plastic Pollution Coalition.

Tickets are 50% off ($125 for the day) with the code: OGTFORUM26 until July 9th. Purchase tickets here.

The mission of OneGreenThing is to tackle eco-anxiety through joyful daily action, leading to culture change and policy action to scale climate solutions.