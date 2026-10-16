Union Town presented by the Bozeman Doc Series

Season Twelve continues on Thursday, November 5th, at 7pm at the Emerson Center with the Montana premiere of the critically acclaimed new documentary, Union Town, from Oscar-winning director Barbara Kopple.

Union Town completes Barbara Kopple’s trilogy on labor rights following her Oscar-winning Harlan County USA and American Dream, two landmark cinéma vérité documentaries. The film chronicles essential workers in New York City’s last-mile delivery industry amid an explosive resurgence of organized labor in the nation’s largest metropolis. Interweaving struggles within UPS, Amazon, and the mostly immigrant app-based bike delivery workforce, Union Town uncovers the human face of modern labor and organizing. Filmed over the course of three years, the film asks what solidarity means in a world divided between those who have power, and those who must fight for it.

Union Town world-premiered at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival to universal acclaim and had its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September of 2026.

“Essential…powerful…another simple-yet-profound celebration of unions and aspirational patriotism, another pragmatic examination of where we are as Americans and where we ought to be.” The Hollywood Reporter

“A passionate exposé…a stirring, defiant, battle-hardened affair, swinging between the fraught picket line and the still more hazardous New York City streets. It’s a new film that feels old in the best sense of the word; a hoarse battle cry that summons the ghosts of The Grapes of Wrath and the New Deal, Eugene Debs and Woody Guthrie. That America is long dead and buried, a casualty of changing times, but Kopple sees no reason why it should not rise again.” The Guardian

“Both aptly angry and optimistically community-minded…portrays the struggles of New York City delivery workers with clear-eyed purpose…urgently shedding a light on a deeply unjust financial contract corporations seem to have made with their workers. And that contract goes something like this: Few people at the top will get exceedingly rich, while those who operate the day-to-day will be paid a pittance and treated as worthless and replaceable.” Variety

Doors open at 6:30pm. Tickets are available at the door or before the show online at www.bozemandocseries.org, where you can also buy Season Passes and 7-film punch cards, learn more about the series, and view trailers for upcoming films. The season will continue with screenings twice a month through April, 2027.