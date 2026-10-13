Wine & Beer Tasting at the Depot

The Livingston Depot Foundation hosts the well-known Wine & Beer Tasting on Friday, November 13th from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Livingston Depot Center.

The signature event is back and celebrating its 21st year in support of the preservation of the iconic Depot building as the anchor of our vibrant downtown.

The Tasting Event offers samplings of favorites and specialties from local brewers, sommeliers, chefs, artists and businesses. A showcase of locally brewed beers by regional craft brewers and specialty wines from around the world are expertly picked by The Gourmet Cellar. Guests are invited to savor an array of drinks & appetizers, bid on silent auction items and enjoy a lively evening all while supporting the Depot Foundation.

A sneak peek, from 5:30 to 6:30 pm, will feature passed hors d’oeuvres, and a signature Depot glass while guests preview the auction items and the evening’s flavors. The popular silent auction is a sampling of the best of the region with overnight getaways, fine art, quality dining, and the finest offerings of local businesses.

This signature Tasting Event is both an important fundraiser for The Depot Foundation and a great get-together with friends and community members. The Livingston Depot Foundation depends on community support to sustain its historic preservation and educational mission at the heart of Livingston and Park County. Now in service to the community for over four decades as both a museum and community center, the Depot has been anchoring the downtown and introducing guests to area history and character since 1902.

Tickets for the event are limited, and advance purchase is highly recommended. The main event from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m is $50, and a “sneak peek” hour is available from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m for an additional $25. The “sneak peek” hour will entertain guests with passed hors d’oeuvres, a Depot glass keepsake and a preview of the night's specials. Purchase tickets online at LivingstonDepot.org, or by calling the Livingston Depot at 222-2300. Admission opens the door to wine and beer tastings, appetizers, entertainment, prizes, and a lively evening.

