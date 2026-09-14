Women on Fire: Stories from the women who fight wildfires in Montana and the Western United States

AMERICAN PRAIRIE TO HOST “WOMEN ON FIRE!” PRESENTATION

Presenters include a former smokejumper, hotshots from Montana

American Prairie is excited to announce a unique and informative program featuring women who fought (and currently fight) wildfires in Montana, as well as in various parts of the United States. The presentations will be held August 14 at 7 pm at American Prairie’s National Discovery Center, located at 302 W. Main in Lewistown. Admission is free.

During this exciting event, each firefighter (which includes rookies to seasoned vets) will discuss their specific duties, present exciting images taken on the job, and offer insights into this dangerous, but rewarding profession. The speakers will compare the role of women in the profession to those of males, including attitudes of male firefighters towards their female counterparts and other challenges female firefighters face. A panel discussion and audience Q&A follows the individual presentations.

Presenters include Sarah King, who spent more than seven years as a wildland firefighter, serving on Handcrews, a Hotshot crew, Engine crews, and a Fuels crew. In Livingston, Montana, Sarah advanced from an Engine Crewmember to Assistant Fire Engine Operator before transitioning to a Fuels Technician with the Bozeman Ranger District. She also served as the Region 1 representative on the Women in Wildland Fire Advisory Council, advocating for women across the fire community. Sarah states that “Wildland fire has been one of the most rewarding chapters of my life, shaping who I am both personally and professionally. Today, I am pursuing my Bachelor of Science in Nursing. My experience in wildland fire continues to inspire my commitment to emergency response, service, and supporting women pursuing careers in the outdoors.”

Dusty Rixford started her firefighting career working on hotshot crews across the West. Dusty rookied at the Region 1 Smokejumper base in Missoula and jumped two seasons out of West Yellowstone. She then worked in the Gallatin National Forest as an Aviation Fire Dispatcher and in Conservation and Fire Prevention. The last five years, Dusty has served as the Education Manager at American Prairie where she built the overnight field school program. This program brought Montana middle school students to the prairie for an immersive experience where they learned about the plants, animals, and people that shape the prairie ecosystem.

Emma Hale was a wildland firefighter on the Custer Gallatin National Forest during 2023 and 2024 while she was in college at Montana State University. She “has a fascination with wildfire and its continued purpose in the West” and wrote her undergraduate thesis on wildland fire's relationship to the environment. Emma currently serves as Operations Coordinator for American Prairie.

Delaney Rixford is a 20-year-old "rookie firefighter" who is currently a sophomore at Carroll College majoring in environmental science. Her interest in the profession came naturally, as both her parents were firefighters early in their careers. This is Delaney’s first season fighting fire on a BLM engine in Central Montana.