When southeast Montana was hit by a flood, these volunteers stepped up
1 of 3 — Mac Dean and volunteer red lodge.jpg
Mac Dean works on a room at the Yodeler with a volunteer on June 21, 2022.
Kayla Desroches
2 of 3 — red lodge community kitchen 2.jpg
Volunteers help out in the Red Lodge community relief kitchen, which has been providing free lunches and dinners.
3 of 3 — red lodge community kitchen.jpg
The community kitchen at the Beartooth Elks Lodge provides free lunches and dinners for residents and volunteers.
Around 100 homes in the town of Red Lodge and about 50 in neighboring Fromberg are estimated to have been damaged in last week’s severe floods that swept across south-central Montana.
Now, as the communities begin the long process of rebuilding, they’re doing it with the help of volunteers from around the area who have come together to meet the basic needs of people affected.
Yellowstone Public Radio’s Kayla Desroches visited Red Lodge this week to talk to some of the helpers.