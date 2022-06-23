When southeast Montana was hit by a flood, these volunteers stepped up

Around 100 homes in the town of Red Lodge and about 50 in neighboring Fromberg are estimated to have been damaged in last week’s severe floods that swept across south-central Montana.

Now, as the communities begin the long process of rebuilding, they’re doing it with the help of volunteers from around the area who have come together to meet the basic needs of people affected.

Yellowstone Public Radio’s Kayla Desroches visited Red Lodge this week to talk to some of the helpers.