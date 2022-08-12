Gardiner Voices: Outdoor bar and venue looks to bring music back to Gardiner

It’s been two months since the Yellowstone River flooded communities across Montana and an especially hard hit was the town of Gardiner, right at the entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

Yellowstone Public Radio is checking in to see how the people and iconic places in the gateway town are adapting.

An outdoor bar and music venue in Gardiner decided to stay open after the Yellowstone floods in June.

Charles Curtis’ family owns Red’s Blue Goose Saloon. Heading into the summer they had 60 live music events booked.

“Then after the flood no one wanted to come out to play, so we had 98 percent of those cancel on us and we’re just now in the process of trying to get some live music back to Gardiner,” he said.

Curtis says it can be hard to get musicians to drive all the way to Gardiner. But, the ones who have played at their venue say it’s worth it.

“All of the musicians love it because they say usually the crowd gets the best view in a concert," he said, "but with our location right next to Yellowstone the musicians tend to get the best views."

From the outdoor venue you can see Yellowstone’s North entrance. Though you can walk or bike a short distance into the park from Gardiner or go on a guided tour, the entrance is closed to regular vehicles.

At Red's Blue Goose Saloon, four more music shows are on the books this summer.

