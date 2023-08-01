Family Promise campus to include transitional housing, shelter space and workforce housing options

A Bozeman-based nonprofit that services families and children experiencing homelessness closed Monday on a property that will add more transitional housing, shelter space and workforce housing units.

Christel Chvilicek Executive Director with Family Promise of Gallatin Valley says within the first 30-45 days the new campus will allow the nonprofit to serve all 22 families currently on their waitlist and more.

“What I love about the property right now it is move in ready to serve an additional 25 families, the way it’s set up, and then we are going to be transforming a few of these spaces on the property within this next year and with those transformations we actually expect to serve over 100 families on this property in one year,” she said.

Family Promise is purchasing a property in South Bozeman previously owned by Montana Bible College. Chvilicek says this will allow the nonprofit to expand its offerings.

“And so the extra program that we’re excited that we’re going to be able to offer now is actually affordable workforce housing, and so we are going to be able to offer some standard apartments for about $1200 a month,” she said.

Chvilicek estimates there will be 12 workforce housing units. Families will be able to move into some of these units as well as transitional housing and shelter space by the end of August.

The nonprofit put a $1.8 million down payment towards the $7.2 million property cost, and is looking to raise $4 million within the next year.

