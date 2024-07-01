Rain helps crews contain Bo Fire burning near Billings Heights

A wildfire north of Billings near Alkali Creek road was at 72 percent containment and 251 acres as of early Monday afternoon. A Sunday report from the Northern Rockies Coordination Center lists three structures as threatened, but emergency services say they’re well on their way to putting the fire out.

According to the Northern Rockies Coordination Center, responders identified the fire Saturday afternoon.

On Monday morning, Yellowstone County Director of Emergency Services KC Williams said that responders stopped the forward movement of the fire Saturday and worked around the clock to secure the perimeter.

“Most of it is patrolling the established fire lines, making sure that as many of the hot spots that are close to the line are extinguished, completely dead out, and then they work their way from the line towards the center to try to get all of the hot spots out so we don’t have embers flying and things like that,” Williams said.

Williams said Saturday conditions included high winds and warm and dry weather and that humid conditions and lower wind Monday assisted responders’ efforts.

