Well-known Montana historian and museum director Kevin Kooistra died suddenly over the weekend. Originally from New Jersey, Kooistra spent roughly three decades documenting and researching the region's history. He passed away Sunday from a heart attack at the age of 63.

Billings Mayor Bill Cole reserved some time at the beginning of Monday night’s city council meeting to recognize the loss.

“Our thoughts and prayers and appreciation go out to his two daughters, and it is truly a community that will miss Kevin,” said Cole, who described Kooistra as a community asset, an engaging individual and a good friend.

Another friend, Joyce Mayer, spoke about Kooistra Tuesday at the Western Heritage Center, where he served as executive director. She said those who knew him were familiar with his ability to dig into every and any topic about Montana history.

“The job that he loved the most was being the community historian,” she said.

Mayer described him as gregarious, approachable, open and an encyclopedia of knowledge.

“Kevin had so much information in his head,” said Mayer.

She said he loved shrimp and had a sweet tooth, and he loved Montana history. Kooistra helped gain national recognition for significant sites in the state and establish Billings’ historic areas.

“His mark is all over this town as far as sharing who we are and who we were,” said Mayer.

Western Heritage Center released a statement, which we are including here in full:

"Kevin Kooistra, beloved community historian and Executive Director of the Western Heritage Center, passed away on Sunday night. Kevin had an unmatched passion for discovering, preserving, and sharing Montana and Billings history. In his almost 30 years of service at the museum, he worked enthusiastically to share the history of this wonderful city with the community in every way possible.

Whether it was through walking tours, public programs, or spending a few hours with a museum guest to find family photos in the archives, he was happy to lend his knowledge however he could. He was especially interested in sharing the forgotten stories of great Montana figures, like women’s rights activist Hazel Hunkins, and bringing to light their importance to the state.

For Kevin, the history of the city was such a significant part of his life that he even adopted and named a kitten he found behind the museum Julia Parmly, in honor of the wife of Frederick Billings, the namesake of the town. Kevin was a great community leader and participated in associations even beyond Billings itself, such as the Extreme History Project of Bozeman, the Southeastern Tourism Board, the Yellowstone Historic Preservation Board, and the Museums Association of Montana. He touched the lives of many and will be dearly missed by all. Kevin’s family is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from the people of Billings and across Montana. A celebration of life for Kevin will be announced at a later date.

-Emily and Lilly Kooistra-Manning -

The Board of Directors and staff could not have written a better statement. Kevin was one of the most knowledgeable and amiable men a person could have known. His many friends and colleagues are a testament to his lifelong love of learning and sharing of his passion. Finding a replacement for this generous, learned, and vibrant man will be difficult for he is truly one of a kind. We were blessed to have him in our midst."