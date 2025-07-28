© 2025 Yellowstone Public Radio
Big Sky Balloon Rally Celebrates the Power of Hot Air for Fun

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Karl Lengel
Published July 28, 2025 at 6:25 AM MDT
2025's Hot Air Balloon Rally fades into the sunrise in Billings, July 27. 2025.
Karl Lengel
2025's Hot Air Balloon Rally fades into the sunrise in Billings, July 27. 2025.

The annual Big Sky Balloon Rally sank into eastern Billings’ sunrise Sunday morning, the final flight of the four-day event. Saturday morning’s flight was canceled due to inclement wind conditions, but all other festivities went off pretty much as planned.

Karl Lengel

Several hundred attendees mingled across Amend Park Saturday evening anticipating the planned sunset balloon glow. Food trucks, kids activities and an appearance by the band DIRT kept the kids and adults happy.

The Big Sky Rally featured pilot “trading cards” for attendees to collect at this year’s event.

YPR’s Karl Lengel spoke with Jenny Rieger, one of the pilots at the rally, about a brief history of ballooning, her personal certification journey, and the possibilities for future pilots.
Community
Karl Lengel
Karl Lengel is the Morning Edition host for Yellowstone Public Radio
