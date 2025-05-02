Karl Lengel has worked in the lively arts as an actor, announcer, manager, director, administrator and teacher. In broadcast, he has accumulated over two decades of on-air experience, including, most recently, as Delaware Public Media’s Morning Edition host, and, prior to that at WWNO in New Orleans as host for NPR’s All Things Considered and WWNO’s daily news show Louisiana Considered. He holds a BS in Professional Management from Nova Southeastern University and an MFA in Film and Theatre from the University of New Orleans.