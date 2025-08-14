New outdoor arena brings rodeo back under the Big Sky

For the first time in years, bucking horses are outside at the annual MontanaFair, right next to where they’ll compete.

MetraPark General Manager Stoney Field said rodeos have been hosted inside since 2019, when Metra tore down the aging infrastructure of rodeos past. This new arena brings the rodeo back into the open.

“Personally I’ve also felt like a summer rodeo needs to be outdoors,” he said. “That’s the legacy for our industry.”

Metrapark completed the roughly 2-acre arena in July, and Field said the permanent bleachers can fit around 3,400 people, with the ability to expand to more.

Kayla Desroches / Yellowstone Public Radio The new outdoor arena at MetraPark

While MetraPark is county-owned, the arena’s $2.5 million dollar construction was privately funded through ticket and rental sales.

“That’s probably what we take the most pride in, is that it’s a self-funded situation, that we’re not burdening the taxpayers with anything. In addition, it’s actually fees from the folks that have utilized our facility over the years."

Field said the arena has capacity to host a range of events, but its first is the rodeo at MontanaFair scheduled over three days, Thursday to Saturday.

