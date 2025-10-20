Diverse issues, mild weather boost Billings' No Kings protest

A couple of thousand dissenters turned out for a joyful celebration of nationwide midday protest Saturday at the Billings No Kings event. Signs and placards repeated the No Kings theme - a direct reference to Donald Trump’s admiration of and occasional remarks and posts on the topic of royalty.

The majority of the protesters lined both sides of 27th Street in downtown Billings from 1st Avenue to 4th Avenue. Some sat in the shade of the lawn at the Purple Heart Memorial Park. A live band played occasionally, and attendees were rallied to make their voices heard.

Occasional vehicles passed with Trump flags and expressing vocal and horn objections to the protest, but, despite a few heated discussions, the event was peaceful.

Many placards focused on the theme of fascism, and assorted historical examples, including violations of free speech, voting rights and human rights issues.

Others chastised local representatives and senators for failed representation.

Ann Lengel A poster at the Billings' No Kings rally, October 20, 2025.

While most attendees across a range of ages were dressed for the sunny, mild weather, some costumes, including a few dinosaurs, a chicken, a Cookie Monster, a fish, oh, and a bright yellow pikachu animated the throngs.

Ann Lengel A poster at the Billings' No Kings rally, October 20, 2025.

The diversity of issues was not limited to domestic concerns. One protestor voiced her dismay with the current Middle East peace settlement, blasting the Trump administration for its failures in Gaza as the treaty struggles to hold.

Another protestor who identified herself as a dual resident expressed concern over censorship and media suppression, specifically citing public media funding.

Union member Sean Welch was concerned about the diminishing prestige of unions, arguing that collective bargaining built the American middle class.

“This is the have against the have nots. This is not left versus right - this is the rich against the poor, and we are working poor in this country” Welch said.

Karl Lengel A protestor at the Billings' No Kings rally, October 20, 2025.

A Trump blowup who identified himself as “Bobby” was holding a “Veterans Against Trump” sign.

“Well, because we swore an oath to the Constitution … and that oath was?… to serve and protect it against all enemies foreign and domestic” Bobby said.

The demonstration ended as scheduled at 2pm.