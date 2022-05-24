Man killed in standoff with Billings Police, Montana Highway Patrol officer

Billings police officers and one Montana Highway Patrol officer shot at and killed a man Monday night.

According to the BPD, officers responded to a call about a man armed with a handgun assaulting a woman in Southwest Billings at about 11 p.m. Monday. Police Chief Rich St. John says a car chase led to a standoff that ultimately ended with police and highway patrol shooting the suspect.

Detectives positively identified the decedent as a 35-year-old Native American male with addresses in both Billings and Hardin.

According to St. John, after the man did not comply with the officer’s orders BPD fired three bean bag rounds. He states the man then turned and pointed a gun at officers.

In response, six BPD officers and one Montana Patrol officer shot at and killed the man. The police department and the Department of Criminal Investigation will investigate the shooting to determine whether the use of force was justified.

In the past 10 years, Billings Police have shot and killed 20 people. This is the second person a Billings police officer has killed this year. In February, BPD Officer Brett Hilde shot and killed 39-year-old Raymond D. Dupree Jr. That shooting is currently still under investigation.

