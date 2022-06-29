© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
summer_banner_0.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our signal in the Helena area is currently down due to a power outage.
Crime & Courts

Knudsen doubles down on efforts to end abortion in Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published June 29, 2022 at 1:04 PM MDT
Austin-Knudsen.jpg

Montana’s attorney general is doubling down on his argument that the state high court should strike down a legal precedent that protects access to abortion in Montana.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen argues Montana’s abortion access is “inextricably linked” to the now overturned Roe v. Wade precedent. He first asked the Montana Supreme Court to overturn the state’s 1999 Armstrong precedent earlier this year. That’s part of his defense against a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Montana challenging new restrictive abortion laws.

Knudsen filed a brief with the state court Tuesday, saying the overturning of Roe strengthens his argument that Montana’s protection for abortion access should also be struck down.

Montana Supreme Court justices found in the Armstrong decision more than two decades ago that the state’s constitutional right to privacy protects a person’s right to make medical decisions — including to access abortion — free of government interference.
The high court has not yet responded to Knudsen’s appeal.

Copyright 2022 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.

Tags

Crime & Courts Montana Attorney GeneralAustin KnudsenAbortionMontana Supreme CourtYPR News
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is a UM Journalism School student. She reports and helps produce Montana Evening News on MTPR.
See stories by Shaylee Ragar