Billings-area schools begin the year still hiring for vital positions

With the start of the new school year here, many districts in the Billings region are still looking to fill some key school positions.

Monday was the first day of school for most Billings Public Schools students, one of the largest student enrollments in the state. However, according to the district’s website, many schools are still looking to fill positions for six teachers, dozens of specialists and assistants, custodians, coaches and crossing guards.

School crossing guards are the first people students meet on their way to school.

“They help get the students safely to and from school every day," said Billings School Transportation Coordinator.

She says each elementary school is responsible for hiring its own crossing guards. A school administrator staffs the crosswalk if a crossing guard is missing on a school day.

Baker says crossing guards — like bus aides, school assistants, and special needs assistants — often do not get the recognition they deserve.

“All of these people, all of these folks are what makes a school district function,” Baker said.

Billings Superintendent Greg Upham told the Board of Trustees last week that the district has more open full-time positions than he’s seen in his professional career.

“Is it enough to be alarming? Well, as a trend, yes," he said. "But can we fill the positions? Yes, we can.

"This is something we work through each year."

Other districts like Laurel and Shepherd start later but are also looking to fill teacher and aide positions.

For people interested in applying for a crossing guard or other school position, go to billingsschools.org.

