MSUB partners with two tribal nation college to ease obtaining a bachelors degree

Montana State University Billings is partnering with two tribal nation colleges to make it easier for students to get their bachelor’s degree at MSUB.

The agreement streamlines the process for graduates with an associate degree in business administration from Fort Peck Community College in Poplar or an associate degree in elementary education from Chief Dull Knife College in Lame Deer to transfer to MSUB for their bachelor’s.

Chief Dull Knife College dean of Academic Affairs Bill Briggs said he hopes the program could draw more Northern Cheyenne tribal members back to the area as teachers.

“It will help our young people that are currently in high school or elementary schools, and they will hopefully desire to be teachers as well,” Briggs said. “Because we do have a teacher shortage, and we’re hoping that this program will help us feel that gap.”

A recent report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office shows COVID-19 exacerbated a nationwide need for teachers, and shortages are more prevalent in western states than other regions of the U.S.

According to MSUB, it’s already partnered with Chief Dull Knife College for degrees in business and biology.

Yellowstone Public Radio is licensed to Montana State University Billings.

