Former president Donald Trump to hold rally in Bozeman

The Montana State University campus in Bozeman will be the host of next week’s rally with former president Donald Trump, to support U.S. Senate candidate Tim Sheehy.

Sheehy is running as a Republican against U.S. Democratic Senator Jon Tester.

The rally will be held on Friday, Aug. 9 at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Doors are at 4 p.m. and the rally starts at 8 p.m.

Tickets are free and can be requested at donaldjtrump.com, with a limit of two tickets per request.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office said it did receive notice of the rally and that local, state, and federal law enforcement will be working together to provide security.

On Saturday, the day after the rally, Trump is scheduled to hold a lunch reception fundraiser in Jackson, Wyo.

A flyer advertising the event show tickets for the private fundraiser range from $5,000 to $250,000 and a photo with the 45th president costs $35,000.

