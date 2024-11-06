© 2024 Yellowstone Public Radio
Election reform initiatives CI-126 and CI-127 fail

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Patrick Williams
Published November 6, 2024 at 12:56 PM MST
The Secretary of State has mailed legislators ballots to vote in favor or against a legislative session
Joshua Woroniecki
/
Unsplash
The Secretary of State has mailed legislators ballots to vote in favor or against a legislative session

BILLINGS, MONT- The Associated Press has projected that Montana ballot initiatives CI-126 and CI-127 will fail.

CI-126 was a proposed amendment to Montana’s constitution that would have required open primaries for state offices and U.S. legislative offices in which candidates of all parties appear on the same ballot. The Associated Press called the initiative on Wednesday at 9:24 A.M. When the race was called, 51.8% had voted No; whereas 48.2% voted Yes.

CI-127 was a proposed amendment to Montana's constitution that would have required a majority vote, instead of a plurality, for candidates to win elections. The Associated Press called the initiative on Wednesday at 8:40 A.M. with 61% voting No and 39% voting Yes.
Election 2024 YPR News
Patrick Williams
