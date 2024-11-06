Election reform initiatives CI-126 and CI-127 fail

BILLINGS, MONT- The Associated Press has projected that Montana ballot initiatives CI-126 and CI-127 will fail.

CI-126 was a proposed amendment to Montana’s constitution that would have required open primaries for state offices and U.S. legislative offices in which candidates of all parties appear on the same ballot. The Associated Press called the initiative on Wednesday at 9:24 A.M. When the race was called, 51.8% had voted No; whereas 48.2% voted Yes.

CI-127 was a proposed amendment to Montana's constitution that would have required a majority vote, instead of a plurality, for candidates to win elections. The Associated Press called the initiative on Wednesday at 8:40 A.M. with 61% voting No and 39% voting Yes.