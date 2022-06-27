© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
Energy

Montana shares draft plan for electric vehicle infrastructure rollout

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published June 27, 2022 at 9:45 PM MDT
An electric car parked and charging at a charging station.
NICK BIRSE
/
Wikimedia Commons
An electric car parked and charging at a charging station.

Montana is determining how it should invest $43 million in federal funds to expand electric vehicle infrastructure across the state over a period of five years.

Montana’s Departments of Environmental Quality and Transportation on Monday published a draft plan for the deployment of electric vehicle charging stations along major highways. It's part of the Biden administration’s push to support electric vehicle buildout nationwide.

According to the plan, Montana will install charging stations every 50 miles along interstates 15, 90 and 94 and fill charging gaps along U.S. highways 2 and 93. Electric vehicles need to recharge every few hundred miles.

A bar graph showing Montana as one of the lowest states with electric vehicle registration.
U.S Department of Energy
A bar graph showing Montana as one of the lowest states with electric vehicle registration.

Montana has one of the lowest numbers of registered electric vehicles in the country with nearly 3,000 cars. That number could grow to more than 31,000 by 2030, according to a recent report commissioned by the Department of Environmental Quality.

The state must submit its plan to the Federal Highway Administration by Aug. 1. The public can submit comments until July 18.

Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
