Lawsuit challenges Bull Mountains coal mine expansion

The Montana Environmental Information Center, the Center for Biological Diversity and Wildearth Guardians sued federal land managers Tuesday in Billings U.S. district court.

The Trump Administration fast-tracked the expansion of the Bull Mountains Mine near Roundup last year as part of an executive order reducing regulatory hurdles for fossil fuel and mining projects. Plaintiffs say the Department of the Interior bypassed long-standing environmental standards to answer an energy “emergency” that does not exist.

Ranchers and environmental groups successfully stopped expansion with a suit over insufficient environmental analysis at the mine in 2023. They say the recent emergency approval of the expansion limited public engagement in the environmental review, ignored feedback and brushed over the site’s impact on human health, water resources and agriculture.

Developer Signal Peak Energy runs the Bull Mountains Mine and has historically exported to Asia. Management has said the mine needs the expansion to continue operation.

YPR reached out to Signal Peak and did not hear back by deadline. A spokesperson with the Department of the Interior said they do not comment on ongoing litigation.

