© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
spring_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Biden declares federal flooding disaster in Montana, Gianforte to return

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published June 16, 2022 at 5:35 PM MDT
High water levels in the Lamar River eroding the Northeast Entrance Road.
National Park Service
/
National Park Service
High water levels in the Lamar River eroding the Northeast Entrance Road.

President Joe Biden has declared the catastrophic flooding in Montana a major disaster following requests from the state’s governor and congressional delegation.

A disaster declaration opens up more federal aid as Montana recovers from the damages caused by flooding. The state Department of Transportation is estimating $29 million in damage just to roads and bridges, according to the governor’s office.

Yellowstone National Park is closed due the flooding, which is expected to significantly impact regional tourism.

Gov. Greg Gianforte formally requested the federal declaration on Wednesday. The governor has been traveling since late last week and is scheduled to return to Montana Thursday night.

Copyright 2022 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.

Tags

Government & Politics Joe BidenFloodingNatural DisastersGreg GianforteYPR News
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee is a UM Journalism School student. She reports and helps produce Montana Evening News on MTPR.
See stories by Shaylee Ragar