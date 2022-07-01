© 2022 Yellowstone Public Radio
summer_banner_0.jpg
Our signal in the Helena area is currently down due to a power outage.
Government & Politics

Montana's health department director is stepping down this August

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 1, 2022 at 2:45 PM MDT
A Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services building.
A Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services building.

State health department director Adam Meier is stepping down, citing a family health issue.

He will leave the state Department of Public Health and Human Services on Aug. 12.

Gov. Greg Gianforte appointed Meier to lead the department in 2021. Gianforte on Thursday commended Meier for leading the reorganization of the agency as well as the implementation of laws prohibiting vaccine mandates and limiting the authority of public health departments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There were rumblings earlier this month that Meier was resigning. When asked by MTPR last week if Meier was leaving his position, health department spokesperson Jon Ebelt wrote in an email, “These are unfounded rumors circulating through the Helena rumor mill.”

Current health department chief of staff Charlie Brereton will take Meier’s position. Brereton has served as a health policy advisor for Gov. Gianforte.

Brereton has a bachelor's degree in political science and has worked and interned for various Republican members of Congress and state governors, according to his LinkedIn profile.

