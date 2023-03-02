© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
The Session
A breakdown of the latest action we’re watching in the Statehouse, produced by Montana Public Radio, Yellowstone Public Radio and Montana Free Press. Find new episodes every Monday when the 2023 legislative session kicks off in January.

The Session Live: A look at the first 45 days

Published March 2, 2023 at 5:47 PM MST
Join reporters from YPR, Montana Public Radio and Montana Free Press at 7 p.m. March 8 for a free, digital-only event recapping the major developments from the Montana Legislature’s first 45 days, and looking ahead to the second half of the session. Register for access to the event here.

