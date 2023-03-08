© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
banner_winter.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics
The-Session-Podcast---artwork copy.jpg
The Session
A breakdown of the latest action we’re watching in the Statehouse, produced by Montana Public Radio, Yellowstone Public Radio and Montana Free Press. Find new episodes every Monday when the 2023 legislative session kicks off in January.

2023 Montana Legislature midpoint reading list

Montana Public Radio
Published March 8, 2023 at 4:29 PM MST
The Montana Capitol Building in Helena.
tracyelizabeths
/
Flickr

Catch up on what happened in the first half of the 2023 legislative session and learn more about some of the things we talked about during The Session live episode on March 8.

Some of the bills referenced in this list have been tabled, voted down or modified before passage. The stories are included to show the context around the bills. See where bills currently stand with the Capitol Tracker from Montana Free Press.

You can always find the latest legislative news on Montana Public Radio, Montana Free Press and Yellowstone Public Radio, and on The Session and Capitol Talk podcasts, available wherever you listen.

How do I get involved?


Local control


Constitution


Wildlife/hunting/environment


Drag, LGBTQ issues and sex education


Freedom caucus


Abortion


State budget


Judiciary


How does a bill become a law?

Copyright 2023 Montana Public Radio. To see more, visit Montana Public Radio.

Tags
Government & Politics 2023 legislative session