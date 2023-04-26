© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
spring_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Montana governor signs law to create annual electric vehicle fees

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Kayla Desroches
Published April 26, 2023 at 11:51 AM MDT
230425.TeslaEV.jpg
Kayla Desroches
/
Yellowstone Public Radio
A Tesla EV charging station in March 2023.

Montana is hammering out an electric vehicle fee structure that supports highway repair and maintenance in place of traditional fuel tax.

On April 19, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte signed a bill into law that establishes an annual charge for resident electric vehicles based on weight.

Sponsor Republican Representative Denley Loge of St. Regis spoke at a committee hearing in March: “The revenue as I say goes into the gas tax fund, and so we get some road-use fees paid out of the electric vehicles.”

Gov. Gianforte vetoed a similar bill in 2021 after determining the fees were too high. A spokesperson with the governor’s office says the legislation this year adopts competitive fees that are in line with other states.

According to a bill fiscal note, as of January 2022 there were nearly 3,000 EVs in Montana with the majority assumed to weigh less than 6,000 pounds.

The owner of a fully electric vehicle less than 6,000 pounds, like a Tesla Model Y, would pay an annual fee of $130 in addition to regular registration. The owner of a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle in the same weight category would pay $70.

The law goes into effect July 1.

The legislature is also considering a bill to establish a tax on electric vehicle charging stations to collect revenue from out-of-state travelers. House Bill 55 passed out of a senate committee Tuesday and heads next to the Senate floor.

Tags
Government & Politics YPR Newselectric vehiclesMontana Governor
Kayla Desroches
Kayla writes about energy policy, the oil and gas industry and new electricity developments.
See stories by Kayla Desroches