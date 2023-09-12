Officials project Gallatin County courts facility to be finished next September

Construction of a courts facility Gallatin County voters approved in 2021 is underway. The facility is being built at the law and justice center campus in Bozeman.

Gallatin County Commissioner Zach Brown says the current law and justice center has been operating out of an old Catholic High School the county purchased and retrofitted in the late 1970’s.

He says the new facility will serve the growing county.

“It’s not a patchwork job anymore. It’s more intentional and these buildings will serve our community for many decades,” he said.

Brown says the need for the new law and justice center increased when Gallatin County received a fourth district court judge that was funded by the 2021 legislature.

“Part of the trigger that got us to this point was our judicial system was overtaxed in terms of caseloads. We had three district court judges and all the municipal judges were sharing this building. Our general caseloads in all of those courts were way over best practices,” he said.

The new courts facility will include 4 district courts, 2 justice courts, as well as a youth court, among other services. It will also provide a dedicated space for jury selection.

A bond approved by voters paid for $29 million of the total $46 million project cost. Other funding came from proceeds from the sale of bonds, federal COVID relief dollars, money the county had saved and loans.

The courts facility at the law and justice center campus is expected to be completed September of next year.

