Q&A: Kevin Hamm, Democratic candidate for U.S. House District 02

We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited.

Full Name: Kevin Hamm

Age: 51

Hometown:

Helena, MT

Education:

I attended Montana State University.

Occupation:

I am an IT business owner dedicated to serving the needs of small business operations, marketing, communications, and security. I’m a producer of Montana historical films, athletic events, local trivia and comedy events. I have been engaged in local and state policy-making for more than a decade, with a special focus on expanding internet infrastructure, economic development, and social justice.

Motivation to Run:

The direction of the country is out of line with the goals of the citizenry, and honestly, I can no longer continue to ask others to do something I was unwilling to step up to do. While it’s exhausting, and there are many terrible things about putting yourself out there, the goal is honorable. The fight is worth fighting, and helping to bend the arc of the moral universe more towards humanity, dignity, and justice, is the one we have to win. Horrible ideas and behaviors have been emboldened in recent years and it’s led to a country that does not reflect the American dream. This direction cannot stand. We were built as one nation with liberty and justice for all. I’ve done my part as a supporter, organizer, creative, and leader for decades, and this is just the next step for me, even if it feels like sometimes running for Congress is like trying to jump the Grand Canyon.

What, if anything, should Congress do to ease impacts of inflation and cost of living in Montana?

Fair taxation. Corporations and the ultra-wealthy must pay their fair share. In many cases corporations are a greater burden on our roads, bridges, and landing strips. Paying a fair share is the American way. Fair tax policy will lift the undue burden on families.

Fair compensation. Over the last five decades the playing field has tilted wildly in favor of the ultra-wealthy. It’s time to level the playing field. We need to cap executive pay in relation to frontline worker’s wages. National CEOs will still make millions, but workers will earn a fair share of revenues. And, unions are the fastest way to fair wage increases so if you don’t yet have a union, get one.

Economic growth. Montana has a long, proud history of being hard workers and smart creators. We need to invest in our innovators, across all industries. We have the space to build things, and we have the routes to distribute them.

Workforce Development. The fuel for economic development is deep investments in education. Higher education should be free for all. Educational freedom creates a quicker pathway to becoming employed homeowners/taxpayers, which is better for individuals and families and better for our tax base too.

Yes, or no, do you support a federal ban on abortion?

No. I do not support banning women from accessing healthcare in America. I can’t believe it’s 2024 and we’re having to explain that women are people.

What changes, if any, should be made to the way elections and campaigns are funded?

I think if truth was required in politics it would automatically significantly change the way campaigns are funded. If only honest people were allowed to speak about elections, send mailers and run political ads it would be a quieter process and a lot easier for voters to manage the amount of information needed to make an informed and solid voting decision. Short of that, getting dark money out of politics is also vital and that requires overturning Citizens United. Corporations are not people and should not be granted rights of citizens.

What, if anything, should Congress do to improve the nation’s immigration laws and security at the southern border?

The security needed at our southern border is, in part, a symptom of immigration laws that are too complicated. The immigration system needs to be improved upon significantly and treating people with humanity should not take a backseat to any other interest. Reducing the over-adversarial stance of our immigration policy, combined with funding the research and investigative arms, will mean faster ways for good people to move here, which will ultimately help us grow.

What should be the top priorities when managing public land?

The right of the public to access, to enjoy and experience public lands is a hallmark of our great state. We should be expanding opportunities for outdoor recreation, such as hiking, camping, and wildlife observation, while ensuring equitable access for all communities, regardless of income or background, along with investing in infrastructure improvements, visitor services, and educational programs. Public lands are a precious resource as land availability is finite. Public lands should be protected without compromise for its acreage quantity and its location quality. In Montana, as it should be across the country, we have a deep love for our outdoor heritage. We must work to make our communities more walkable, and extend our community trails into the wild that surrounds our homes. Everyone should be able to take advantage of our environment—it encourages the health and well-being of families, and reduces the emissions that threaten the landscapes we love, and grows the respect and care for our entire planet.

What, if anything, should Congress do to address climate change?

We need to protect the natural ecosystems, biodiversity, and sensitive habitats within public lands. It involves establishing and maintaining protected areas, national parks, and wildlife refuges to safeguard the environment for future generations.

Most of us recognize the urgent need to address climate change. While energy infrastructure projects can do a ton, we should also invest in promoting carbon sequestration initiatives, reforestation programs, and sustainable land management practices.

What, if anything, should Congress do to ensure Social Security and Medicare benefits meet the needs of older adults?

Health literally equates to wealth so the healthier we are as a country, the wealthier we will all be. We should invest in the health of our country with full Medicare expansion.

Most Americans don’t earn enough to reach the Social Security contribution cap, so having social security withholdings stop at a certain income level only benefits the ultra wealthy and that needs to change. Income that is used to pay for healthcare benefits should not be taxable income and Social Security payments should have an annual index so it’s always keeping pace with inflation—and shouldn’t be taxed as income either.

What, if anything, should the federal government do to address law enforcement challenges on American Indian reservations? Should Congress increase/decrease/leave unchanged funding for law enforcement in tribal communities?

All Montanans deserve safe communities and no criminal should escape the justice system. To address crimes on tribal lands, there must be working relationships that help facilitate timely search, rescue, recovery, and justice. Congress should require the establishment of a permanent and official task force between entities responsible for law enforcement and community safety between the state, county, municipal, tribal, and federal governments. Congress can be influential in facilitating its creation and establishing its authority so that crimes committed on tribal land are crimes solved on tribal land. This takes some active work with the tribal sovereignties that may require some adjustments to the treaties and how we as non-natives work to re-establish and support the continued growth of native indigenous cultures.

What, if anything, would you do if elected to build trust in Congress?

I would be honest. I would say hard things, respectfully. “Know thy neighbor. Let them be.” Montanans are as famous for waving at others on the road, as we are for minding our own business. Congress needs a healthy dose of minding its own business and getting back to the work of bringing people together to build a proud and unified nation. Leadership is about lifting people up, bringing people together, and solving the problems of the day so that all Americans have a pathway to prosperity.

