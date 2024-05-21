Q&A: Kyle Austin, Republican candidate for U.S. House District 02

We are gathering information from all statewide candidates as a resource for the 2024 Primary Elections. Responses were limited to 200 words per question. Political attacks may have been removed, but otherwise, the responses are published unedited.

What is your full name as it will appear on ballots?

Kyle Austin

What is your age?

41

Where do you live?

Billings and Havre, MT

What is your education background?

Doctor of Pharmacy, Aviation, Agriculture, Business

Please list your current and previous occupations.

Farmer, Truck Driver, Pilot, Pharmacist, Business owner.

What motivated you to seek a seat in the U.S. House?

As a Montana native born and raised right here in the great state of Montana, I understand the Montana way. I was raised on a farm on the hi line, I went to pharmacy school at the University of Montana school of pharmacy, and I have been serving health care needs to Montanans for the last 15 years. As a small business owner, I understand the hard work and long hours small business owners invest and the bureaucracy that creates challenges for us all. I am seeking the house seat to support our Montana farmers and ranchers, to support our small business owners, to put an end to government bureaucracy and rebuild economic stability in our country.

What, if anything, should Congress do to ease the impacts of inflation and the cost of living in Montana?

As your next elected congressman, I will stop out of control spending, I will work to eliminate wasted taxpayer dollars, eliminate credit card fees for small businesses, eliminate over taxation, and eliminate government red tape. Together we will create stability in our economy and improve the value of our currency.

Yes, or no, do you support a federal ban on abortion? No

What changes, if any, should be made to the way elections and campaigns are funded?

I understand the need for campaign funding; however, statewide candidates should have a limited amount of spending on a campaign. The reason I would support this would be to prevent big money controlling and influencing voter turnout and voter perception of candidates. We need to do away with negative smearing ads and focus on who the candidates are. We need to restore professionalism and we need to restore respect to those who are elected to represent us all.

What, if anything, should Congress do to improve the nation's immigration laws and security at the southern border?

We need to secure our boarders and we need to do it now. We need to provide tools to our law enforcement to get the job done. America needs to hold Mexico accountable for not securing Mexico’s boarders and allowing people to pass through Mexico to illegally enter the United States. American needs to send a stronger message that illegal immigration will not be tolerated and those caught will suffer consequences.

What should be the top priorities when managing public land?

Our top priority when managing public lands should be preserving that land for America for years to come.

What, if anything, should Congress do to address climate change?

Obviously, the more people, the more pollution. Congress needs to address population growth and how we handle population growth as a nation moving forward. We need to utilize technology to have better fuel efficiency, we need to utilize our natural resources the best we can, we need to have clean air to breath, we need to keep our waters clean to drink, we need to have fertile soils to grow food, we need to lead the world and set an example, so we have a world to live in for generations to come.

What, if anything, should Congress do to ensure Social Security and Medicare benefits meet the needs of older adults?

As a pharmacist for 15 years, I can testify in congress to the problems with our healthcare system, especially with Medicare. The Medicare system is broken, it is not efficient, and it is going bankrupt. It is time we overhaul our healthcare system in America. The problem with healthcare is insurance. The insurance companies steal from the consumers and refuse and/or underpay the providers. The insurance company’s profiteer, while the sick suffers. I would propose a bill in congress to create the “United States Healthcare Corporation”. This corporation will consolidate all the government healthcare programs to make healthcare more profitable and efficient for American citizens. This program will also offer healthcare plans to the open market at reasonable rates.

What, if anything, should the federal government do to address law enforcement challenges on American Indian reservations? Should Congress increase/decrease/leave unchanged funding for law enforcement in tribal communities?

Native American reservations and tribal communities need to take responsibility for the law enforcement and fighting crime on trial lands. Tribal leaders need to step up and solve this problem on their own. Throwing more federal money at law enforcement does not solve the problem if the communities are not working on preventive measures to prevent crime. Our Native American communities need economic support for education, economic support for industry, and economic support for jobs.

What, if anything, would you do if elected to build trust in Congress?

As your next congressman, I would act professionally to be a leader among my peers. I would lead by example and bring Montana values to the front lines. I would step up and put an end to the negative bantering to restore respect and honor to our government. I will build a strong voice to unite congress so we can be more productive. When I unite congress, I will unite America. “United we stand, United we can”.

