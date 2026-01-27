TSA introduces prepay identification process

Travelers flying domestically will soon have another option for verifying their identity at security.

Starting next month, those without REAL ID-compliant identification can go online and pay $45 for another verification process called ConfirmID.

At the Billings Logan International Airport Tuesday, TSA Federal Security Director for Montana KC Wurstbaugh said ConfirmID is aimed at reducing delays and costs at security checkpoints.

“There was a significant delay for folks who did not have those IDs, and that was a cost we were having to incur on all of our traveling public, and so in order to adjust to that cost, we’ve had to go to this $45 fee,” said Wurstbaugh.

According to the TSA, 93% of passengers in Montana already use REALID or an equivalent form of identification, like a U.S. passport, permanent resident card or Tribal ID.

Other travelers can go online and pay for ConfirmID before their flight starting February 1.

