U.S. introduces tariff on palladium from Russia

The U.S. Department of Commerce published a notice of the new tariff Thursday in the Federal Register, triggering a 132.83 percent charge on imports of palladium from Russia.

This is the government’s preliminary response to a petition from global mining company Sibanye-Stillwater, which downsized its Montana operations in 2024 amid struggling profits. The company pointed to unfair pricing of palladium from Russia as a major contributor.

Sibanye-Stillwater Spokesperson Heather McDowell says the company petitioned the U.S. Department of Commerce for restrictions in July, and imports from Russia appear to have stopped in the months that followed.

“We think filing the case had its intended purpose,” she said. “We are very very happy that the result is a tariff that is high enough to deter further imports by the U.S. of Russian palladium.”

She said Russia is not participating in the investigation.

The tariff will remain in effect as the Department of Commerce deliberates a final determination, due within roughly two months.

Editor's Note Feb 20, 2026: The aired version of this coverage incorrectly named the National Register. The web version has been corrected.