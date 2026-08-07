Five candidates apply for temporary term on the Montana Public Service Commission

The governor’s office is taking feedback for a temporary appointment to the board that sets Montanans’ electricity fees.

Governor Greg Gianforte in a news release Thursday, August 6 listed five people up for consideration to represent southcentral Montana on the Public Service Commission. Commissioners are typically elected for four-year terms and regulate the business dealings of investor-owned utilities, like NorthWestern Energy.

The appointee will serve for one year in the absence of Commissioner Brad Molnar, who the governor suspended over allegations of misconduct. Molnar is challenging the suspension in court.

Each candidate filled out a series of questions about their expertise, community service and professional conduct as part of their applications.

Candidates include former Commissioner Kirk Bushman, Montana Environmental Information Center employee Nicholas Fitzmaurice, veteran nonprofit owner Nicholas Loos, former Carbon County Commissioner John Prinkki and current Yellowstone County Museum Board member David Wanzenried.

The governor’s office is taking public input on the candidates until August 20. Members of the public can submit letters and other comments by email to Caitlin.Wagoner@mt.gov or by mail to Attn: Caitlin Wagoner, Governor’s Office, PO Box 200801, Helena, Montana 59620.

