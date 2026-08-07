Withdrawal deadline approaches for Montana's U.S. Senate candidates

Montana’s independent candidate for the U.S. Senate fielded questions about his Democratic competitor at a press conference in Billings Friday.

The deadline for senate candidates to drop out is upcoming, and both Independent Seth Bodnar and Democratic nominee Alani Bankhead have committed to staying in the race. That’s despite outside pressure over the possibility of a split ticket diluting either candidate’s chances against Republican Kurt Alme.

When questioned further by Montana Free Press reporter Tom Lutey, Bodnar denied asking Bankhead to withdraw from the race or coordinating with PACs calling for the same, but he claimed she had asked him to withdraw during conversations between them.

“And what did you tell her during those conversations?” asked Lutey.

“The same thing I’ve told you," said Bodnar. "That we’re building a coalition and that this is the campaign that’s not only best positioned to win this race in November, but this is the approach that’s best positioned to serve the great people of this state and effect the type of change that we need in the United States of America.”

YPR reached out to Bankhead’s campaign. Director of Strategic Communications Jeri Bucy confirmed that Bankhead did ask Bodnar to step away from his candidacy. She said Bankhead has no intention of dropping out.

The candidate withdrawal deadline is Monday, August 10.

