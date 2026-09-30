New lawsuit filed over immigration arrests in Montana

Upper Seven Law, which represents the plaintiffs, first filed a complaint against the U.S. Department of Homeland Security last week. This week, they have asked for an order stopping such arrests.

A federal judge recently ordered the release of dozens of people who were detained without warrants in immigration cases in Montana, pointing to earlier rulings that such arrests violate a non-citizen’s constitutional rights. The plaintiffs point to a number of such cases, citing the arrest of an 18-year old while on a trip with friends and the recent detention of a father and daughter as they left a back to class event at an elementary school among others.

"The past two months have shown that without injunctive relief, the government will continue to trample people's rights" said Molly Danahy, Upper Seven Law's Litigation Director.

Federal judges in a number of states, including Oregon and California have also issued orders in recent months restricting or barring “warrantless” immigration arrests. Activists in Oregon contend such arrests have continued there, despite the existence of an order against them.

Yellowstone Public Radio has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

