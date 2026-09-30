MSU Billings Foundation & Alumni posts Outstanding Alumni Awards

The awards recognize alumni and friends of the university for their professional achievements, service, leadership and lasting impact on MSU Billings and their communities.

This year’s honorees represent a wide range of professions and contributions, from healthcare and education to business, the arts and service to MSU Billings.

The 2026 Recognition for Exceptional Achievement Award goes to Ryan Wetzel, class of 2014.

Wetzel is CEO of All Nations Health Center in Missoula.

The 2026 Distinguished Alumni Award goes to Dan Miller, CPA, class of 1989. Miller is principal at Pinion and has built a distinguished career in accounting, nonprofit financial management and professional education.

Another Distinguished Alumni Award goes to Shanna Tourtlette, class of 2003. Tourtlette is CEO of SYNERGY HomeCare of Billings and SYNERGY HomeCare of Denver and has led the SYNERGY organization since 2009.

A 2026 Alumni Merit Medallion Award goes to Hope Wilson, class of 1998 and 2003. A longtime educator, Wilson is assistant principal at Billings Senior High.

Another Alumni Merit Medallion Award goes to Jane Deschner, class of 1987. Deschner is an accomplished artist, educator and advocate for the arts whose career began at Eastern Montana College.

The Ronald P. Sexton Award for Professional Commitment goes to Craig McKenzie, class of 1993. McKenzie is currently the department chair and an instructor of Computer Systems Technology at MSU Billings City College.

A Friend of MSUB Award goes to the couple John W. Green, PhD, and Carol L. H. Green, (MS degree 2004).

A couple whose lives have been devoted to the arts, the Greens have championed educational opportunities in the fine arts, music and theater across Montana for more than 30 years.

The honorees will be celebrated during the 2026 Outstanding Alumni Awards ceremony on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 9 a.m. in the Glacier Room on the MSU Billings University Campus.