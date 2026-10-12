AARP Montana launches nonpartisan voter guide

The AARP Montana Voter Resource Guide includes information on voting by mail and in person, polling locations and sample ballots.

Tim Summers, state director of AARP Montana, said it's a one-stop shop to help Montanans vote.

"Voting rules and deadlines can be confusing, especially when laws and procedures change over time. We want Montanans to have trusted, accurate information so they can participate confidently in the democratic process," Summers explained.

The guide includes identification requirements and voter registration applications. While it is too late to register to vote by mail in Montana, you can register in person through Election Day.

Summers noted the guide will be updated throughout election season. He stressed it is a nonpartisan educational resource and AARP does not endorse political candidates. He added older voters are a powerful force at the ballot box nationally and in Montana.

"Voters age 50 and older consistently make up the majority of Montana's electorate. In 2024, 58% of Montana voters were age 50 and over," Summers pointed out.

Montanans will not need to include their birth year on absentee ballots for this election, after a state judge ruled the requirement unconstitutional earlier this month. Absentee ballots need to be received by county election offices or polling places by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

