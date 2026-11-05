Gallatin County says no to nonpartisan elections

Bozeman voters faced local and statewide ballot questions regarding non-partisanship.

The weather was mild and the sun was shining as voters in Bozeman took some time mid day to head to the polls. Including Jack Kost, Chris Anderson and Liz Shull.

“Glad to make it down here. Got the vote done , it’s an important election this year” said Kost

“It’s just cool to be a part of , do your part to make your voice heard and such” sand Anderson

“It’s my right as an American and I love voting so, yeah” said Shull.

Tara Trevino moved from Texas a few years ago and says they appreciate taking advantage of Montana’s in person voting experience. They are also getting used to a difference in politics.

“I like the swing here in Montana for more non-partisan participation. I think we've gone a little too far just in the country in general of having this partisan mentality. So that was really important to me today.” Trevino said.

Gallatin county voters specifically were asked if County elections should be partisan or not, and unofficial results show that 55% said no, and likely countywide positions will remain partisan.

For Grace Borosofsky the state wide issues were top of mind.

“I think it’s good there's the ballot initiative to make judicial elections less partisan and then also the one to prevent artificial persons or corporations from having a voting interest. I feel like in Montana those issues are pretty pressing.”

All three state wide ballot initiatives passed, including CI-132 .Unofficial secretary of state results showing 68% of voters supported enshrining that judicial elections remain nonpartisan in the Montana Constitution.

Non partisanship was on display at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds polling location where election workers including Bill Bryan helped voters find their precinct.

“ I just want to be nice to people that are voting, I mean really. I don't care who I'm greeting you're greeting people of the community and that's the important thing.”

