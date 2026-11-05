Help available to keep Wyoming homes warm this winter

On average, Americans are projected to pay $82 more than last winter to heat their homes, an increase more than twice the rate of inflation.

Kristina Packard, manager of the Wyoming Low Income Energy Assistance Program, said the aid flowing from the federal government is not designed to help cover utility bills year-round but can be an important lifeline when temperatures drop to dangerous levels.

"We know that the bills are higher, and maybe your income is not higher. It is designed to help out during those colder winter months. Everybody needs a little help sometimes," Packard observed.

Wyoming’s assistance program has roughly $11 million to distribute to qualifying households. The funds can be used to pay for heating-related bills, including electricity, natural gas, propane and other sources. A family of four earning up to just over $5,700 a month and individuals earning just under $3,000 a month qualify. However, last year, just 16% of eligible households applied for assistance. Applications are available online at MyLieapWyo.org or by calling 800-246-4221.

The program is designed to serve all households paying a disproportionate amount of their income on energy bills and Packard stressed it is critical for seniors and others living on fixed incomes. She pointed out people accustomed to paying $50 a month can see energy bills rise as high as $75 or $80 in winter months and many do not have “extra” room in their budget.

"We have many seniors who have said, 'I'm able to keep my home at a comfortable temperature because I don't have to worry about the extra.' Because they're on a fixed income," Packard noted.

The program is open to all households, including homeowners, renters and people living in permanently parked trailers and RVs. Packard stressed she wants to make sure Wyomingites who need help are not leaving federal tax dollars they have already paid on the table.

"There are many households that could be eligible as far as their income is concerned that either don't know about the program or not apply for the program. So we just are really trying to get the word out there and say, 'Hey, you know, apply.' It's a great program," Packard underscored.