Days after being named as a defendant in a lawsuit filed over the initiative commonly known as “The Montana Plan,” Knudsen made his stance clear in a response filed with the U.S. District Court for the District of Montana.

The measure would ban so-called “artificial persons”... including corporations, trusts and non-profits… from contributing money to state and local elections, political parties or ballot measures. It is scheduled to become law in Montana in January.

In his filing, Knudsen says Initiative 194 “plainly violates the First Amendment under the U.S. Supreme Court’s decisions in First Nat’l Bank v. Bellotti and Citizens United v. Fed. Election Comm’n.” He goes on to say the move is consistent with the Attorney General’s prior legal position when evaluating similar proposals that restrict the political speech for entities with corporate charters.

Initiative 194 was quickly challenged by a number of groups, including the Montana Republican Party, after winning approval by about a two to one margin on election day. Montana Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen was also named as a defendant. Critics claim the measure is an unconstitutional infringement on freedom of speech, a conclusion Knudsen agrees with in his filing.

Knudsen does say he will enforce the initiative until the court rules on the matter, but does reserve his right to appeal any ruling.

