Kelsey McDonough, senior Eastern region organizing manager for the group, said 50% of people ages 18-24 are not registered to vote in the state. She stressed it is an important group which could make a big difference at the ballot box.

"If young people turned out at the same rate as older folks, we would essentially see more change. Young people vote on things that we see for the rest of our lives and we won't be able to see these changes if our voices aren't being heard," McDonough pointed out.

It is not too late to register to vote in Montana, and you can do so at your county election office through 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. A court ruling has blocked a law the Montana Legislature passed in 2025, which would have ended voter registration at noon instead. Plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging the law said losing those eight hours would restrict access to the voter registration process, especially for Native voters and young voters.

McDonough acknowledged many Gen Zers may have checked out because they have a negative view of the future, especially due to affordability issues. She added housing prices in Montana have hurt everyone but young people in particular can struggle to find affordable places to live.

She is optimistic the young age group will be more motivated to vote in this election.

"Especially if we put more energy behind younger candidates, then they're going to have more of the perspective of young people and they're going to know how it feels and enact the change that folks want," McDonough emphasized.

McDonough said her group will knock on doors and make phone calls to get out the vote over the next few days. They'll also be at county election offices to support people standing in line to vote.

Forward Montana has a voter guide, which includes information on federal and state candidates, ballot initiatives and when, where and how to vote.

