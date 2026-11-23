The Brooklyn Bridge Trail project is named after a historic gold mine near Helena. Planners said the 10-mile trail will offer an uninterrupted, backcountry-like trail experience and will be the longest section in the 80-plus-mile Helena South Hills trail system.

Emily Thiessen, a board member of the nonprofit Vigilante Runners, said it will offer a different experience close to the city and will give her more time to catch up with her friends.

"The longer the trail, the longer my girlfriends and I can yap. That's what it really comes down to is, instead of us being like, 'Oh, stop. Stop conversation to cross the road.' I joke there, but it's just another terrific addition for people to use," Thiessen explained.

Prickly Pear Land Trust partnered with the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest on the project. Construction on the first segment is set to begin in 2027, with crews expecting to finish it in the fall. Crews will start on the second segment in 2028 and hope to finish by fall. Planners said what sets it apart from other trails in the system is the varied landscapes on U.S. Forest Service land, with granite rock formations, forests and mountain views.

Nate Kopp, program and trail director for the Prickly Pear Land Trust, said it is the result of two decades of work with the U.S. Forest Service, private landowners and community groups. He and local people with deep knowledge of the landscape started scouting trail routes about 10 years ago, and the project recently completed regulatory requirements. He hopes it will draw people to the area and feels it is a good example for other cities and communities interested in similar projects.

"Consistently, this community rose to the occasion of continuing to make this a priority, to see it through, to push our land management partners that this is something we want to see, and we're very close to having a really good outcome," Kopp emphasized.

Prickly Pear Land Trust said the trail will allow non-motorized access in the rugged area for emergency and wildfire crews, as well as utility work. Trail contractors, the Montana Conservation Corps and local organizations and volunteers will build the trail.

