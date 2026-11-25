Knudsen filed notice with the Montana Supreme Court Monday that his office will intervene in the case around a ballot initiative that if passed in Butte Silver Bow County, would have required a two-thirds majority of voters approve any construction or expansion of data centers.

Backers were informed they had gathered enough signatures to place the measure on the ballot under previous state law… only to later be told a new law was in place with an earlier deadline, which was missed.

"We're disappointed, but not surprised to see (Montana Attorney General Austin) Knudsen attack our power of initiative after refusing to defend the Montana Plan" said Denise Kelly, with 406 People First, the group that organized the data center initiative in Butte Silver Bow County.

Earlier this month, Knudsen informed the U.S. District Court in Montana he would not defend the constitutionality of a voter-approved measure banning so-called “artificial persons” including corporations, trusts and non-profits from contributing money to state and local elections, political parties or ballot measures, claiming it violates First Amendment protections.

A series of rulings placed the data centers question on and removed it from the November ballot in Butte Silver Bow County. The Montana Supreme Court ultimately ruled it should be voted on, but later reversed that order after ballots without the question began going out.

The plaintiffs say that new deadline was unconstitutionally applied after organizers were told the initiative qualified for the ballot. They challenged the constitutionality of the new law earlier in November.

The County told Butte they had qualified. The deadline the State is now defending was meant to give officials time to check signatures, and here they had already checked them. Using the challenged law to throw out a verified initiative turns a rule meant to facilitate the ballot initiative process into a way to defeat it" said attorney John Meyer with the Cottonwood Environmental Law Center, who is representing the plaintiffs in this case.

