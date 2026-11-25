Missoula's City Council updated the policy in mid-November, voting to increase safety and accessibility for people of all ages and abilities.

Jackie Semmens, Montana and Wyoming state government relations director for the American Heart Association, said the update will prioritize underinvested and underserved communities, helping people throughout Missoula who walk, bike, roll, use transit or drive.

"We know physical activity is a huge part of heart health and when people live in safe neighborhoods, it's easier for them to get outside, to be active, and to make physical activity a part of their everyday lives," Semmens explained.

The National Complete Streets Coalition works to put safety over speed in street planning, building and maintenance. Improvements can include connected sidewalks, pedestrian crossings and easier access to public transportation. Missoula has been part of it since 2009 and updated its policy in 2016, which got a perfect score from the national coalition.

Semmens noted more connected, walkable neighborhoods can help people safely reach the places they need to go. She added as Montana communities grow and housing prices rise, thoughtful transportation planning can help bring investments to neighborhoods with historically fewer resources.

"Taking the step to prioritize low-income neighborhoods can help address some of those changes that we're seeing in cities by making sure it's not just nice neighborhoods get nicer, but making sure that the city thoughtfully views the whole transportation network as a connected network," Semmens emphasized.

Helena, Bozeman, Billings and Kalispell, Montana, also have Complete Streets policies. Semmens added the American Heart Association is working with other cities across Montana to help them adopt similar strategies.