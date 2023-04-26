Bozeman restaurant closed during health investigation

A popular Bozeman restaurant is closed until further notice while authorities investigate foodborne illnesses linked to the establishment.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department was notified of some customers becoming ill after eating at Dave’s Sushi on five days in April, most recently on the 17th.

A written statement from the Gallatin City-County Health Department says it is unclear what pathogen caused the illness.

The agency says this is an isolated incident, and the restaurant owners and staff have been fully cooperating with the health department’s investigation.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department investigates all possible foodborne illnesses in Gallatin County.