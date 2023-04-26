© 2023 Yellowstone Public Radio
spring_banner.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health

Bozeman restaurant closed during health investigation

Yellowstone Public Radio | By Orlinda Worthington
Published April 26, 2023 at 10:36 AM MDT
A sushi chef prepares a dish during the Global Sushi Challenge competition in Tokyo in September. Japan's new program will certify Japanese restaurants outside of the country that meet the standards of traditional Japanese food, known as washoku.
KEMC

A popular Bozeman restaurant is closed until further notice while authorities investigate foodborne illnesses linked to the establishment.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department was notified of some customers becoming ill after eating at Dave’s Sushi on five days in April, most recently on the 17th.

A written statement from the Gallatin City-County Health Department says it is unclear what pathogen caused the illness.

The agency says this is an isolated incident, and the restaurant owners and staff have been fully cooperating with the health department’s investigation.

The Gallatin City-County Health Department investigates all possible foodborne illnesses in Gallatin County.

Tags
Health YPR NewsBozemanFood SafetyGallatin County Health Department
Orlinda Worthington
Orlinda Worthington hosts “Morning Edition” weekdays on YPR. She brings 20 years of experience as Montana television news anchor, producer, and reporter.
See stories by Orlinda Worthington