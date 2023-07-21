Many drugs can intensify the effects of hot weather and sun

Temperatures are anticipated to hit 100 degrees in some parts of Montana this weekend. As you grab your sunglasses, hats and sunscreen, Yellowstone Public Radio’s Orlinda Worthington tells us why you’ll also want to check your medicine cabinet.

Some prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, even supplements , can intensify the effects of hot weather.

“There’s a longer list than you’d probably expect.”

Rachel Zins is an assistant clinical professor at the Skaggs School of Pharmacy at the University of Montana.

“There are medications out there that can interfere with people being able to actually sweat. So they can't cool down. Some medications can cause sun sensitivity, so it seems like you develop a rash from the sun,” Zins said.

Dehydration and heat intolerance can be made worse for those on chemotherapy, laxatives or diuretics, which are commonly used to treat high blood pressure.

Acne medications, amphetamines, antidepressants and antibiotics can also increase your risk of overheating.

“If you are getting overheated but you're just not sweating, it's always a good time to call your doctor,” according to Zins.

Zins also warns about medication pain patches. Especially those containing Fentanyl..

“And if they're exposed to heat, you can actually get too much of that pain medication into your system, that can lead to an overdose.”

Over the counter pain relievers like Ibuprofen as well as some vitamins and supplements like St. John’s Wort can make you more susceptible to sunburn.

To stay healthy in this summertime heat, discuss your full list of medications with a pharmacist.

Symptoms of heat intolerance and photosensitivity vary from person to person, but can include red bumps, scaling and blistering, dizziness, excessive sweating or decrease in sweating, fatigue and nausea or vomiting.