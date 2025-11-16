Iran's foreign minister says the nation is no longer enriching uranium at any site in the country

TEHRAN, Iran — Iran's foreign minister on Sunday said that Tehran is no longer enriching uranium at any site in the country.

Answering a question from an Associated Press journalist visiting Iran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi offered the most direct response yet from the Iranian government regarding its nuclear program following Israel and the United States' bombing its enrichment sites in June.

"There is no undeclared nuclear enrichment in Iran. All of our facilities are under the safeguards and monitoring" of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Araghchi said. "There is no enrichment right now because our facilities — our enrichment facilities — have been attacked."

Asked what it would take for Iran to continue negotiations with the U.S. and others, Araghchi said that Iran's message on its nuclear program remains "clear."

"Iran's right for enrichment, for peaceful use of nuclear technology, including enrichment, is undeniable," the foreign minister continued. "We have this right and we continue to exercise that and we hope that the international community, including the United States, recognize our rights and understand that this is an inalienable right of Iran and we would never give up our rights."

Iran's government issued a three-day visa for the AP reporter to attend a summit alongside other journalists from major British outlets and other media.

Iran's Institute for Political and International Studies, affiliated with the country's Foreign Ministry, hosted the summit. Titled "International Law Under Assault: Aggression and Self-Defense," the conference included papers by Iranian political analysts offering Tehran's view of the 12-day war in June, many seizing on comments from German Chancellor Friedrich Merz praising Israel for having done the "dirty work" in launching its attack.

"Iran's defensive response was remarkable, inspiring, historic and above all, pure," wrote Mohammad Kazem Sajjadpour, an international relations professor. "How can one possibly compare Israel's dirty deeds to the noble and clean actions of the Iranian nation?"

Images of children killed by Israel during the war lined the walkway outside the summit, held inside the Martyr General Qassem Soleimani Building, named for the Revolutionary Guard expeditionary leader killed by a U.S. drone strike in 2020.

But Iran finds itself in a difficult moment after the war. Israel decimated the country's air defense systems, potentially leaving the door open to further airstrikes as tensions remain high over Tehran's nuclear program. Meanwhile, economic pressures and societal change continues to challenge Iran's Shiite theocracy, which so far has held off on making decisions on whether to enforce its mandatory hijab laws or raise the price of government-subsidized gasoline, both of which have sparked nationwide protests in the past.

Copyright 2025 NPR