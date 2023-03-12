The Associated Press
The state's high court ruled Thursday that a North Dakota abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds.
France's president pushed through the controversial bill via a special constitutional power. The move, which will raise the retirement age to 64 from 62, is expected to trigger a no-confidence motion.
China claims self-ruled, democratic Taiwan is part of its territory and refuses most contacts with countries that maintain formal ties with Taiwan.
Alec Baldwin's legal team sought to disqualify special prosecutor and New Mexico state Rep. Andrea Reeb of Clovis based on constitutional provisions that safeguard the separation of powers.
Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April, was ordered to appear before a judge to answer charges of illegally selling state gifts and concealing his assets.
Schroeder took on the powerful elite with her rapier wit and antics for 24 years, shaking up stodgy government institutions by forcing them to acknowledge that women had a role in government.
The move to limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean comes as regulators prepare to decide on the Willow project, a controversial plan pushed by ConocoPhillips.
Israeli forces shot and killed three Palestinian gunmen who opened fire on troops in the occupied West Bank, the military said, the latest bloodshed in a year-long wave of violence in the region.
China on Sunday reappointed Yi Gang as head of the central bank in an effort to reassure entrepreneurs and financial markets.